New year means new resolutions, but can you keep up for the whole year?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new year means new resolutions.



In 2018, losing weight and being a better person are the top resolutions for the new year. The first day of 2018 marks a fresh start for some people hoping to make life changes in the new year.

According to a Marist College poll, among people making resolutions for 2018, 12 percent want to lose weight in the new year, and 12 percent want to be a better person.



“Get back in the gym,” said Pablo Morales of Springfield. “I know a lot of people have that same resolution. You see them in the gym they kind of start out doing great then die down so try to keep it going.”

Six percent of people making resolutions this year said they want to quit smoking, and another six percent said saving more money was their resolution for 2018.

One Enfield resident told 22News, by keeping a shorter list of resolutions, he’s more likely to see them through,

“I made one, and it’s just to be better in school,” Tristan Dixon of Enfield told 22News. “I think it’s probably a domino effect, once you give up on one, it’s easier to give up on most. Most of my focus being on one, it’s probably going to be more successful.”



According to that Marist College poll, 68 percent of people who made a resolution in 2017 said they followed through on at least part of their resolution.