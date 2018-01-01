Massachusetts man charged with leaving puppy alone in cold car

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dighton man was arrested after police found a pit bull puppy left alone in a cold car at the Dartmouth Mall on Saturday.

Dartmouth police were called to the mall around 5:30 p.m. when someone reported seeing the dog left alone in the car with no heat for at least 20 minutes. Upon arrival, police determined the puppy had actually been in the car for closer to an hour.

An officer on scene said the puppy was “shivering and rolled up in a ball” on the seat.

Dartmouth Animal Control seized the dog and brought it to a local veterinary hospital to be evaluated and treated, according to police. The dog’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The owner, whose name was not released by police, is being charged with cruelty to animals.