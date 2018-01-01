Frigid temperatures pose health risk for western Massachusetts residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)—It’s a cold start to the New Year in western Massachusetts with temperatures in the single digits and even dipping below zero.

Prolonged exposure to freezing cold temperatures can result in serious health problems, including frostbite, hypothermia and increased risk of heart attacks.

Some residents are taking extra measures to protect themselves from the frigid temperatures by bundling up when outdoors.

“Stay completely covered. Just have my eyes out. That’s what I did the other day last Thursday was it or Friday when I had to go into work,” Springfield’s Gillian Hinkson said. “It was really bad.”

According to Baystate Medical Center, heart attacks are more prevalent during the winter months as the cold weather can strain your heart.

“If you have previously suffered a heart attack or have heart disease, you should avoid shoveling snow and other types of outdoor exertion, particularly if you are out of shape and haven’t been exercising regularly,” Baystate’s Dr. Quinn Pack said in a statement to 22News,

There are a few other steps you can take to protect yourself from the frigid temperatures.

When the temperatures drop, it’s important to wear a scarf, hat and gloves to keep yourself warm when outside.

To help prevent hypothermia dress in layers and avoid the wind and getting wet while outdoors.

If you do have outdoor activities planned, try to take breaks inside to warm up.