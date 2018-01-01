First moon of 2018 will be a supermoon!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If the first moon of 2018 is any indication, it’s going to be a super year! The first of two supermoons this month will rise Monday night.

A supermoon is coming! On Jan. 1, the full Moon will be at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth, making it a supermoon. Bundle up, get outside and look up! https://t.co/KTetZO7wZA Follow @NASAMoon for more lunar facts! pic.twitter.com/Ob14LAceFn — NASA (@NASA) December 31, 2017

According to NASA, “supermoon” is used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth. NASA reports that at its largest, a supermoon can appear 14% larger in diameter than the smallest full moon.

If you will be going outside to take a peak at the supermoon Monday night, you’ll want to bundle up. Temperatures will be below zero with winds making it feel even colder. The supermoon will be at its fullest at 9:24 p.m.

The second supermoon will be on January 31. The phenomenon of two full moons in one month is commonly referred to as a “blue moon.”

