Cold weather continues across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a week of bitterly cold temperatures, western Massachusetts residents are hoping for a warm up in the first week of the new year.

With snow on the ground and wind chill advisories issued several times over the last week, area residents told 22News they’ve been avoiding going outside because of the bitter cold.

Everton Francis told 22News the harsh winter weather seemed to come earlier this year.

“Miserable,” said Francis. “It came too soon, and it is staying too long. Far too long.”

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 11 a.m. Tuesday.