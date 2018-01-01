Chicopee’s elected officials sworn into office New Year’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of elected officials were sworn into office in Chicopee on Monday. Among those sworn in was Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, who took his seventh oath of office at the city’s 2018 inauguration ceremony.

Kos said the city is facing infrastructure and capital improvement challenges. But in the new year, the city plans to make more investments in those areas as well as roads and public safety.

Chiopee city councilors and school committee members took the oath of office Monday as well. The city’s treasurer, collector and assessors were also sworn in.

“We’ve made several million dollars worth of investment in our public safety complex,” Kos said. “We’re going to continue to do that, all while respecting the tax payers ability to pay.”

In the new year, Kos said the city will work to improve housing, City Hall and public safety efforts as well as repair local schools.

Chicopee also plans to start a new head start program, an early education program that prepares children of low-income families for school.