Bright Nights wraps up another successful season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night marked the end of the 2017 season of Bright Nights in Forest Park.

This year was the twenty second season for the holiday light display, with near-record breaking attendance from night one, with attendance second only to Bright Nights first opening night in 1995.

For many families, visiting the display on holidays like new years day has become an annual tradition. Some families said they visit the park as often as they can during the holiday season.

“Six times, yeah. Sixth and final because this is the last day,” said Jacobo Roque.

Bright Nights extended their hours on the final few nights of the season until 11 p.m. at night to give families a little more time to see the lights.