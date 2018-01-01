$790M+ in lottery jackpots up for grabs this week

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning more than $790 million in lottery jackpots this week.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Saturday night, causing the Tuesday night jackpot to increase to an estimated $343 million.

The Wednesday night Powerball jackpot has swelled to $440 million. This is the largest Powerball jackpot since Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk brought home $758.7 million jackpot in August. That jackpot was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in U.S. history!

Players also have the chance to win the in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot on Wednesday, which is sitting at an estimated $8 million.

“Having all three of these jackpots climbing at the same time has generated considerable excitement and we encourage people to keep the experience of playing these games fun by playing responsibly,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Tickets for all of these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.

Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.

Megabucks Doubler $1 Wednesday 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 11:20 p.m.