At least 3 without a home on New Years Day after house fire on Chestnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least three people are without a home after a fire at a multi family home on 460 Chestnut Street Monday evening.

Reports about the fire at the home on the corner of Chestnut and Grosvenor Street came in a little before 4 p.m., with police, firefighters and ambulance services responding.

When 22News got to the location, we could see Springfield firefighters working to gain access into the home to control the fire.

One firefighter told 22News it looked like the fire started in the second floor bathroom of the house, but then added that the Springfield Arson team is still investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.