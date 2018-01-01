2 vehicle accident in Charlton causing major back-up on Mass Pike

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three eastbound lanes on the Mass Pike in Charlton are down to one after a two car accident Monday evening.

According to Charlton State Police Sgt. Robert Dateo, the accident involving two vehicles happened around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. Dateo said one vehicle was stuck under a tractor trailer unit.

Sgt. Dateo told 22News the two people involved in the accident were conscious, alert and outside of their vehicles when officers and first responders arrived.

Sgt. Dateo said the two are being taken to an area hospital. There was no information on the seriousness of their injuries.

The accident has caused major backups heading westbound on the Mass Pike in Charlton.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.