WATCH: Two mountain lions jumping at front door of house

Talk about a roaring house call.

Security video shows two mountain lion cubs at the front door of a home in San Luis Obispo, California early Saturday morning.

You can see the two cubs curiously looking around, and one even jumping up at the door. Eventually, play time was over and the fuzzy little cats strolled away.

The homeowner contacted fish and wildlife. They said the cubs were spotted in the neighborhood earlier this month and are most likely roaming the streets since the nearby Morro View Trail is closed.

Officials say they’re also monitoring the felines’ behavior for future studies.

