VIDEO: South Hadley police stake out home on Walnut Street

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News captured some dramatic video in the town of South Hadley Sunday morning.

Cameras were rolling as South Hadley police, some of the officers with guns drawn, staked out a home on Walnut Street.

South Hadley Police Sergeant Robert Whellihan told 22News, the officers were there to serve the homeowner with a warrant. It’s not clear what the warrant was for. Sgt. Whelihan said the man living there would not accept the warrant.

The cruisers drove off, but according to Sgt. Whellihan, the police will return to make another attempt to serve the warrant.