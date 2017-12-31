Utility pole knocked out by tractor trailer

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer collided with a utility pole on West Street in Ludlow this afternoon, setting off a damaging chain reaction, knocking out power for some 250 utility customers.

Ludlow Police Sergeant Mike Gilrein told 22News, after knocking down the utility pole, the big rig continued into a driveway…hitting a parked car which then struck a second parked car.

Sgt. Gilrein said the accident was caused by the tractor trailer skidding on black ice.

There was a lot of property damage, but luckily no one was injured.