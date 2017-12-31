UMass marching band to perform in Rose Parade

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The UMass Minuteman Marching Band is performing in the 129th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

The band based at the university’s Amherst campus is one of 22 marching bands scheduled to participate, but one of just three collegiate bands scheduled to march the 5 ½-mile route on Monday. The other two are from the schools participating in the Rose Bowl football game — Oklahoma and Georgia.

Band director Timothy Anderson says participating in the parade is a great honor for the university and for the entire state.

The 400-member band, debuting its brand-new uniforms, plans to perform “Firework” by singer Katy Perry, along with the UMass fight song and Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

The parade is being nationally televised on several outlets and online.