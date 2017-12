SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A reminder of the dangers of improperly using a space heater.

The breezeway of a home caught fire Sunday in Springfield. An electric space heater was improperly being used to dry fire wood.

Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News they were able to put the flames out quickly at 74 Rochford Circle.

No one was hurt. He is reminding people that anything that could catch fire should be kept at least three feet away from a space heater.