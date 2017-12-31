First Night Junior gives children a chance to celebrate

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Western Massachusetts families this afternoon experienced their own version of first night in Holyoke.

Holyoke’s children’s museum at heritage state park hosted the first night junior, a late afternoon replica of what first nighters will enjoy at midnight in Northampton.

Parents told 22News, they’re delighted their children can participate in their own New Year’s Eve celebration.

Waije Coler told 22News, “I want to give the kids a good experience to celebrate the new year with us, you know. A lot of kids won’t stay up past midnight, so I feel this is a perfect opportunity to get into the festivities and watch the ball drop too.”

It’s the 21st year of First Night Junior in Holyoke. Before the ball dropped, families enjoyed the festivities at the children’s museum as well as the merry go round, one of the premier attractions at Heritage State Park.