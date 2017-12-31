Final weekend for a successful Bright Nights season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The end of the calendar year means the end of a popular annual tradition.

Visitors to the Spirit of Springfield’s Bright Nights at Forest Park flocked to get an eleventh hour glimpse of the lighting display that always puts people in the holiday spirit.

Judy Matt, the President of Spirit of Springfield, told 22News, she’s not surprised that bright nights has become a yearly fixture at Forest Park, I am not surprised that the bright nights program continues to be successful. Many people today are coming back with their children who came as children and it’s become a tradition in the community”

Bright Nights has enjoyed a very successful year with plenty of early season snow adding to the ambiance. People told 22News they are sad to see it go but are already looking forward to next year. “People ask all year long when it is going to end, then they’re so bummed when it does end in two days,” said Nicholas Taylor. “But it’s been another great year and we’re looking forward to the next.”

You have until 9 p.m. Monday night to go and enjoy the lights. Click here to get $3 off your ticket.