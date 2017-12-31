Drunk driving on New Year’s Eve may have serious consequences

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While New Year’s Eve is a fun celebration, nearly half of deaths on New Year’s are associated with drunk driving.

Highway deaths related to alcohol spike each year during the holiday season, and 48% of highway deaths on New Year’s Eve are alcohol related.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a drunk driver has driven drunk 80 times before their first arrest. The risk of getting caught drunk driving is also a big price to pay.

Getting stopped while under the influence of alcohol could result in fines, losing your license or even your job. Mothers Against Drunk Driving say you can avoid driving drunk by having a designated driver or taking a cab.

If you’re having people over for New Year’s, make sure they confirm a safe plan for getting home.

