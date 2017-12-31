CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When the richest man in the world has second thoughts about paying the ransom for his kidnapped grandson, “All the Money in the World” becomes an unbearably gripping thriller.

Director Ridley Scott plays on our emotions with such finesse, you hardly realize he’s pulling the strings. Scott navigates Michelle Williams through her role of a lifetime, as the anguished mother desperate to get her son back, alive.

She’s under intense pressure to come with the millions of dollars the kidnappers are demanding. Oh yes, the money that any billionaire grandfather would gladly spend for the safe returns of his grandchild.

But as the pathological tightwad, Christopher Plummer reaches new heights in his glorious acting career. He tells a disbelieving detective, “he’s never been more financially vulnerable than he is now, and has no money to spare.”

But make no mistake, this brilliantly directed thriller with its moral overtones belongs to Michele Williams. It’s her heart-wrenching performance that prides the film’s greatest impact along with the most memorable moments.

“All the Money in the World” is worth far more than the unfortunate notoriety of the disgraced Kevin Spacey being replaced by Christopher Plummer after the film had been completed.

“All the Money in the World” stands on its own as a terrific thriller worth a king’s ransom of 4 stars. Michelle Williams and Christopher Plummer give performances for the ages…

Rated R

2 hours 10 minutes

Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg