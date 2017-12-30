Woman kills self in front of officers after Massachusetts man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A woman is dead and a man is behind bars following a fugitive search in North Bakersfield, CA, involving Bakersfield Police Department and U.S. Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police were assisting the task force in searching for a Massachusetts fugitive with a warrant out for his arrest. The search led them to the La Quinta Inn off Merle Haggard Drive and Highway 99, where officers approached a woman who they believe was connected to the fugitive and possessed illegal guns and drugs, officers say.

The woman was not originally the target of the search, but she was associated with the man who had a warrant out for his arrest, according to BPD. When officers approached the woman in the parking lot of the hotel to arrest her, she shot and killed herself, said Sgt. Ryan Kroeker.

Officials have not released her identity but believe she lived in Bakersfield recently and is in her early 30s, according to BPD. The woman’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The department is conducting a Critical Incident investigation.

Bakersfield police said Friday afternoon 38-year-old Christopher Goebel was arrested on a Massachusetts warrant for possession of child pornography. Goebel was booked into the Kern County Jail and is currently being held without bail.

