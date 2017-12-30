VIDEO: Squirrel charges police officer after being ‘investigated’ for cookie theft

BROCKPORT, NY (WCMH) — Two police officers got more than they bargained for when they came up close with a squirrel this week.

Brockport, New York officers Sime and Dawson arrived to take care of a squirrel residents said had broken into the house and was eating their cookies.

The furry intruder can be seen on body-worn camera footage skittering around the kitchen before it jumps at one of the officers’ cameras.

Brockport police said the squirrel was ultimately “captured by officers and released without injury.”

“Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their residents,” the department said on Facebook.