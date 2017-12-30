Traxxas Monster Truck Tour coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will be making their way to the MassMutual Center on Friday and Saturday January 12 and 13. The two night event will begin at 7:30 p.m. These Monster Trucks will take part in some of the events. such as racing, wheelie contests, as well as freestyle events.

The Monster Trucks that will be on hand will be Skully, Craniac, X-Maxx, Bad To The Bone, and The Champ. There will be also be Freestyle Motocross as these riders will perform tricks during the event.

There will be a pit party on Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m as you will have to purchase a ticket for the pit party for an extra ten dollars along with having a ticket to show. Tickets are on sale at the MassMutual Center Box Office.