CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Can a lonely woman whose unable to speak fall madly in love with the “Creature From The Black Lagoon”?

This is a very strange romantic fantasy called “The Shape of Water”. This oddball of a passionate thriller about mismatched lovers in a world filled intrigue, is actually quite exceptional.

It’s the kind of creative cinema that fills the audience with a sense of awe. The wonderful Sally Hawkins communicates beautifully with her every expression. She’s instantly attracted to Aquaman in the cylinder. The creature’s not happy being a 1960’s cold war pawn against the Russians.

The creature also responds to the carnal desires of this downtrodden woman so hungry for affection.

As a bonus, everyone’s favorite villain, Michael Shannon, is more sinister than ever, snarling his way through the role of the unfeeling bureaucrat without any romance in his soul.

It took a master movie maker to pull all these diverse ingredients together into a masterpiece of mood and emotion. “The Shape of Water” isn’t Guiliermo Del Toro’s first work of art that scaled the heights with 4 stars.

So, if you’re looking for something creatively different, take the plunge into “The Shape of Water”.

Rated R

2 hours

Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shulbarg