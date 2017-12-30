Taunton man charged with OUI after three-vehicle crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing drunk driving charges after a three-car crash in Rehoboth Saturday morning.

Rehoboth police said that the wreck happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of Winthrop Street and Blanding Road, and officers arrived at the scene to find three heavily damaged vehicles in the road.

Police said that it appears that the first vehicle was heading north on Blanding Road when it came to the intersection with Winthrop Street. After stopping, the driver continued straight, but was struck by a second vehicle that had been heading West on Winthrop Street. That collision spun the first vehicle 180 degrees, and the second striking vehicle then crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a third vehicle head-on.

The drivers of the first two vehicles were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 23-year-old Devon Pina of Taunton, was charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation, and operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

He will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Tuesday.

