Springfield firefighters respond to kitchen fire on Rochelle Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house caught fire in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood.

It was a kitchen fire that cost a family of six their home at 70 Rochelle Street. According to Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger, the family member who poured water on the burning grease only aggravated the situation.

The fire call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Western Massachusetts Red Cross disaster relief team is helping the family cope with their loss.

The Red Cross helps fire stricken families find a temporary place to live as well as providing them short term necessities such as cash and clothing.