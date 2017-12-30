Safety precautions for those using heating devices this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are turning to space heaters, electric blankets and fire places for extra heat this winter, but if you’re not careful you could put yourself at risk for burn injuries and house fires.

The United States Fire Administration estimates that more than 100-thousand house fires happen each winter as a result of people not checking the safety of their heating source.

The Burn Foundation suggests having your fireplace professional inspected before using it each year. You should also use a screen that covers the entire fireplace opening. Also, check to see if your space heater has been credentialed and always remain awake while using an electric blanket.

The administration says you prevent fires from happening by making sure and adult is home and awake when using these devices.