Residents planning to stay in on New Year’s Eve

(WWLP) – 364 days ago, people were finalizing their plans for New Year’s Eve 2017, now they’re doing the same for 2018.

New Year’s Eve is typically the biggest party of the year, here in western Massachusetts there are many activities to do and places to go, but this year the party might not be so big.

A survey conducted by WalletHub found 49 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the New Year at home this time around.

22News went to Big Y in Springfield to find out what people will be doing for New Year’s Eve and most them said they’ll be spending it with close friends and family.

Mariah Kelley, a Springfield resident, told 22News, “Going out for the holidays is a little overrated. I feel like it’s a little repetitive, and people are cherishing family moments now days more, so I feel like that’s a really good thing.”

Joseph Wescott from East Longmeadow, added, “Going out to dinner. My wife and I and my daughter and her husband basically have a nice quiet evening.”

18 percent of Americans will spend New Year’s Eve at a friend’s house.

Graycen Legere told 22News, “This year me and my friends are going up to Rhode Island we actually have a house up there for college and we’re all gonna get together watch the ball drop.”

Staying in can also save you money, 83 percent of Americans spend less than $200 on New Year’s Eve celebrations.

If you’re headed to a gathering and aren’t sure what to bring for food, the store director told 22News seafood is always popular, and has been again this year, as people finalize their menu for friends and family.