Palmer youth council collecting daily necessities to protect homeless from the bitter cold

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – When temperatures drop below freezing, it can be dangerous. The people most in danger are the homeless.

Temperatures won’t climb out of the teens until after the New Year in western Massachusetts and there’s no end to the below-freezing temperatures in sight.

While you may be able to duck away from the cold, there are other members of our community who live in it.”It’s crazy cold out there, so we’re hoping that more people will come and donate,” said Christine Henry of Ware. “Our donations are definitely smaller this year than they have been in the past.” The Nipmuc Youth Council is collecting daily necessities like blankets, hats, gloves, toiletries and backpacks at the Palmer Public Library and the Ware Senior Center, which they will distribute to homeless people around western Massachusetts. Some are in their very own backyard.

Many of the people that benefited from these back packs last year live just behind a diner right across from the public library. They live outside in the open elements even during these sub-zero temperatures. One Palmer resident told 22News there is one homeless man who lost four toes from frostbite.

“When you see people who don’t have as much as you, it really puts it in there how much you actually have when you don’t think you have enough,” Cathy Goodspeed of Monson told 22News.

The Ware Senior Center and the Palmer Public Library will be accepting donations until January 28.