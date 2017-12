CHICOPE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cars were being careful as winter weather hit western Massachusetts.

MassDOT reduced the maximum speed on the MassPike to 40 miles per hour.

It’s always a good idea to go slow when the road surface is wet and the temperatures are cold.

#MAtraffic Speed reduction; Speed limit reduced to 40 mph, no tandems/propanes allowed, on Mass Pike, I-90 from NY border to x.6 in #Chicopee. #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/GL6bWfHE1p — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 30, 2017