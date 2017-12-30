Intense cold can’t stop the celebrating of First Night Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Intense cold has never kept down the number of people who gather to celebrate First Night Northampton. From the fireworks, to the variety of family friendly activities throughout the day.

22News spoke with some people in downtown Northampton who said they plan to join the crowd to welcome in the new year with the raising of the ball atop the Hotel Northampton. “If it was warmer I would probably stay in downtown, check out some of the venues,” says Northampton resident Roisin Quinn. “Since I live this close, I might as well go home,” Sara Luttrell of Holyoke told 22News. “Oh the cold can’t stop me, It’ll be too much fun I think.”

Regardless of the weather, the show will go on. It’s only a question of how many thousands of people will gather.