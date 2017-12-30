Illinois man detained in Franklin County for allegedly carrying a gun

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver from the Midwest is being detained in Franklin county over the New Year’s weekend for allegedly carrying a gun in his car.

The 25 year old driver from Woodbridge, Illinois reportedly told a Deerfield police officer there was Glock handgun under the driver’s seat, and he didn’t have a Massachusetts gun permit. Police in the driver’s hometown confirmed that if they found him with the handgun, he would also be arrested.

The car had been stopped for a defective light on Greenfield road early this Saturday morning. He’ll be in Greenfield district court on Tuesday.