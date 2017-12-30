How to prevent your pipes from freezing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When water pipes freeze they can burst and cause severe damage to properties but there are steps residents can take to avoid this from happening.

Homeowners and tenants should keep their heat at a minimum of 55 degrees indoors; that includes the basement. It is also recommended that indoor pipes located in cold and drafty places be insulated. Outdoors, houses should be disconnected.

The commission also says opening cabinet doors allows heat to reach water pipes. Everyone living in your home should know where the master shutoff vale is as well and you should never use any kind of flame to thaw frozen pipes. The best tool is a hair dryer on a low setting.

Springfield Water and Sewer suggests having a plumbers number on hand in case of an emergency.