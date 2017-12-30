Holyoke Children’s Museum reopens just in time for New Year’s celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The crew that repaired a Holyoke water main overnight are heroes to the Holyoke First Night Jr. organizers along with the many families who attend.

When the 12 inch pipe ruptured Friday afternoon, the adjoining Holyoke Children’s Museum had to be shut down for a lack of water.

The museum is central to the First Night Jr. activities where parents take their children on Sunday. When crews repaired the pipeline late Friday night, there was a sense of relief. “Absolutely, I had full confidence they would repair the broken water main line, obviously it was caused by the harsh weather we’ve been having,” said Allison.

Holyoke’s First Night Jr. is the biggest event of the year for the Children’s Museum. Working in conjunction with the merry-go-round operation, families get a full day of activities highlighted with the late afternoon version of ringing in the new year.

Every year, hundreds of families gather for the event. “We’re so excited,” said Dina Assaf. “We’re coming for the first time and I think it’s a nice early event, it’s a nice event for kids.”

And so for the 21st year, western Massachusetts families will enjoy an early start to the new year. Parents secure in the knowledge their children will have shared a ritual of welcoming in the new year, and be fast asleep at the midnight hour.