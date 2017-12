NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police air wing assisted in the arrest of a fugitive from Hatfield Saturday.

Video captured shows State Troopers from the Northampton barracks, arresting a man in the woods with an assist from Hatfield police.

The man who had threatened to commit suicide, is said to be wanted on felony charges.

State Police reported on their Facebook page that the man wasn’t wearing enough clothing to withstand the zero degree cold.