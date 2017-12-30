Accident on Mass Pike in Palmer caused backups

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident on the Mass Pike in Palmer that caused some backups Saturday morning is now clear.

A trooper from the State Police Charlton Barracks told 22News a man with a suspended license drove too fast behind a gas truck and hit it. Another car hit his car and a third car was damaged after it drove through the debris of the first two cars.

The state police had to call a truck to sand the road because the fluids that spilled from the cars froze on the road from the cold temperatures.