Yellow Cab in Springfield offering free rides on New Years Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yellow Cab in Springfield wants to make sure you get home safely from your New Year’s Eve celebration.



All you have to do is call the toll free number and they’ll pick you up from wherever your current location is.



The ride is free and available for people in the Greater Springfield area.



Make sure you have your driver’s license ready and they will drop you off at that address.



One West Springfield resident told 22News it’s a safe and affordable ride on New Year’s Eve.



“I think it’s a good idea,” said Steve Muldrew of West Springfield. “It’s a way to keep people safe, because unfortunately there are way too many drunk driving accidents and deaths on what’s supposed to be such a happy time of the year.”



You can call Yellow Cab at 413-739-9999 any time between 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 5 a.m. New Year’s morning.

