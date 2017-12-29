Ways to keep your car running in the cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been difficult adjusting to these extreme cold weather conditions that we have been experiencing across New England, and the cold can also be tough on your car.

The single-digit temperatures can negatively affect your car in many ways, so AAA has some tips for drivers this winter, to help you avoid any problems.

Remember to check your car batteries, and make sure that your battery is fully-charged and in good condition. If you hear an unusual sound coming from the starter motor when the ignition key is turned, you might have a weak battery.

Batteries more than two years old should be tested to closely monitor their conditions.

Drivers should also purchase oil that is recommended for their vehicle.

Keep at least half a tank of gas in your car.

In the morning, let your car run for at least a minute before driving, but extended warm-ups are not necessary.