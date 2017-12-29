Walmart reveals 2017’s most popular items sold online in every state

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Now that the holiday shopping season is over, Walmart.com has released its list of top sellers across the country in 2017 and some might surprise you.
Walmart.com says they used data from all its 2017 sales, looking at the top 25 most popular items purchased on their site in each state. Then they determined the most interesting top sellers.
Most interesting, popular item in Massachusetts? Refrigerators. Who would have thought?
School supplies were among the most popular online items in three states, including Maryland, Alabama and Illinois.
Non-alcoholic beverage items were popular in six states such as sparkling cider in Florida and protein powder in California.
Here’s a look at the rest of the states’ popular items:
- Alabama: Crayons
- Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
- Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
- Arkansas: Chocolate
- California: Protein powder
- Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
- Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD
- Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
- Florida: Sparkling cider
- Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
- Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
- Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
- Illinois: Erasers
- Indiana: Instant coffee
- Iowa: Water softening crystals
- Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
- Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
- Louisiana: Root beer extract
- Maine: Brownies
- Maryland: Glue sticks
- Massachusetts: Refrigerators
- Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
- Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
- Missouri: Life Savers
- Montana: Madden NFL video games
- Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
- Nevada: Dog treats
- New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
- New Jersey: Pool salt
- New Mexico: Cat food
- New York: Cheerios
- North Carolina: Mayonnaise
- North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
- Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
- Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
- Oregon: Humidifiers
- Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
- Rhode Island: Christmas lights
- South Carolina: Coin banks
- South Dakota: Orange juice
- Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
- Texas: TV wall mounts
- Utah: Personal travel care kits
- Vermont: Sweet canned corn
- Virginia: Coolers
- Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
- Washington State: Vanilla frosting
- West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
- Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
- Wyoming: Flannel shirts