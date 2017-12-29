UMass Marching Band prepares for Tournament of Roses Parade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tournament of Roses Parade celebrates its 129th march on New Year’s Day.

This year however, that parade will welcome a school you’re all familiar with for the first time in its history.

Take a look as Danny takes you behind the scenes as the UMass Minuteman Marching Band prepared for the parade.

You can see the UMass Marching Band in the 129th Tournament of Roses Parade New Year’s Day at 11am on 22News!

