Two Chicopee car break-in suspects arrested

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested two men for allegedly breaking into cars.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 18-year-old Desmond Rock and 19-year-old Joseph Acosta, are being charged with five counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny.

The two men were allegedly seen trying to get into cars on Clairmont Street Thursday night. Wilk said the suspects had attempted to run through several yards to try and escape police, but – they were eventually able to track them down, with the help of Chicopee Police Dog Kane.

“At this point, the suspect came out from a garage area, with his hands up, stating ‘I give up, don’t let the dog bite me,'” Wilk wrote.

The second suspect came out from hiding shortly after.

Wilk told 22News a backpack was found nearby with several items inside, including a drivers license that did not belong to either suspect. A witness had reported seeing one of the suspects wearing a backpack that matched the description of the one found. Victims of the break-ins later identified items in the backpack as theirs.

Both suspects were held on $540 bail and were scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday. Wilk said Rock is “well-known” to the police department and officers.