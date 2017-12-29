Trump: Russian investigation “Bad for America”

(NBC News) In an impromptu interview with the New York Times, President Trump opens up about the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

The president believes the Russia investigation is bad for America, but still, he said he has no plans to interfere.

President Trump took shots at the investigation during his interview with the saying, “It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position.”

And on Robert Mueller, he added, “It doesn’t bother me because I hope that he’s going to be fair, I think that he’s going to be fair.”

A departure from some Republicans in recent weeks, who have questioned the investigation’s credibility.

In the interview, President Trump said he is not going to fire Mueller, but critics caution, that is not set in stone.

As for the justice department, President Trump said he has the “absolute right” to get involved, but chose not to.

