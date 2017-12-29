Tri-Track Open Modified Series schedule announced for 2018

SEEKONK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tri-Track Open Modified Series schedule was released on Thursday. This series has seen some great modified racing all over the region with different drivers from the different series from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, to the Valenti Modified Racing Series, to the Race Of Champions Modified Series.

The series will kickoff their 2018 season at Claremont Speedway in Claremont, NH for the Inaugural Memorial Day 100 on Saturday, May 26. They will head to Seekonk Speedway on for the 15th annual Open Wheel Wednesday on June 27. The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites will be on hand for the Boston Louie Memorial.

The annual SBM 125 will return to Star Speedway on Saturday, July 28. There will be an open practice for the teams on Friday July 27.

The second annual Haunted Hundred will return to Seekonk Speedway to close out the 2018 Tri-Track Open Modified Series season on Saturday, October 27.