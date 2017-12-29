Tracking more cold air and some snow for the weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Arctic air that continues to keep temperatures well below freezing will be with us through the weekend and through the end of 2017 and into the beginning of 2018.

Friday morning we broke the record low temperature at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee by dropping down to -10º that broke the previous record low of -6º set in 1993.

Low temperatures this weekend will continue to be in the single digits above and below zero.

In addition to the cold we’ll also have some snow moving through Saturday afternoon. The snow will be light and fluffy and with the cold temperatures some roads could become slippery. We’re only looking at a light accumulation of about a dusting to an inch of snow across most of western Massachusetts.

As we head into New Year’s we’re tracking dry weather but the bitterly cold wind chills will returns. Low temperatures New Year’s Eve will get down below zero and high temperatures on New Year’s Day will only be around 10 but the wind chills will make it feel like it’s below zero at times.