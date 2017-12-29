Task force recommends increasing excise tax on alcohol by 50%

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A task force created by the State Treasurer wants to overhaul the state’s alcohol laws.

According to the Boston Globe, the proposals include a 50 percent increase in the state’s excise tax on beer, wine, and liquor. The move could generate millions of dollars in additional revenue.

Ferry Street Liquors in Easthampton told 22News that their customers are working-class people on a budget, and an increase could hurt their pockets.

“Whenever they feel they need to find a way to get more money, they always go back to alcohol,” Lee Ann Zygmont told 22News. “It’s been repealed so far, but who knows? This could be the next time.”

The board also recommends abolishing the limit on the number of alcohol licenses grocery store chains can hold to and allowing bars to accept out-of-state photo IDs. All of which would first require legislative approval.

Supporters of the proposal feel the state’s alcohol laws are antiquated, with some dating back to the end of Prohibition in 1930’s.