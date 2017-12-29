Suspended Springfield police officer accused of assaulting woman due in court

Click here to watch live on your mobile device. Keep in mind that while the officer’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., there may be delays.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A detention hearing is scheduled Friday morning for the Springfield police officer who is accused of choking a woman at a Northampton bar.

Springfield Police Officer Dushaine Goffe and the victim dated on and off for three years, according to police reports sent to 22News by Northampton District Court.

The woman told police that Goffe was “extremely abusive physically,” during their relationship. The two met at Packard’s bar in downtown Northampton at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. That’s where Goffe allegedly became agitated, choked the woman, and at one point, revealed his duty weapon from under his clothing.

According to the police reports, Goffe followed the victim back to her apartment at Meadowbrook, where he is accused of breaking her side view mirror. When asked to recall the events of the night to police officers, he allegedly paused for long periods of time to think about what happened. He also allegedly told an officer he was “pretty drunk.”

Officer Goffe has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

He was suspended with pay from the Springfield Police Department effective Tuesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement sent to 22News that if the allegations against Goffe are proven true he should be terminated.

“In every profession there are a vast majority of good and dedicated individuals, unfortunately at times there is a ‘bad apple,'” Sarno said. “This should not be held as an overall reflection of the men and women in blue at the Springfield Police Department who serve with honor, courage, and compassion.”

22News will be in Northampton District Court Friday morning and will update this story with the latest information.