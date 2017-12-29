Springfield DPW employees brave the bitter cold to get job done

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been brutal for the past two days. While most of us try and stay indoors during the cold weather, some people are forced to work in the cold all day.

22News caught up with a Springfield DPW crew in East Forest Park who were out all day in the bitter cold. They said they were feeling the effects of the intense, bone-chilling cold.

“Feet cold, fingers cold,” Tallie Ford said. “What do you do? Jump in the truck every now and then. It gets cold just like today.”

Fellow employee Todd Gordon said, “The coldest day was yesterday for me. We do our own work out here, that’s about it. The harder you work, the warmer it gets.”

22News salutes all employees who do what has to be done for the public regardless of the weather.