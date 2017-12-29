Slowly increasing the amount of daylight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Days are getting longer now that we are into winter, while sunrise times are not getting earlier just yet.

Today the sunrise was at 7:18 a.m. December 31st the sun will rise at the latest it does all year at 7:19 a.m. It stays that way until January 7th when the sunrise starts getting earlier (7:18 a.m.). By February 1st the sun rises at 7:03 a.m.

Our sunsets have already started getting later. Today the sunsets at 4:27 p.m. By January 1st the sun sets at 4:29 p.m. February 1st the sun sets at 5:05 p.m. and by March 1st the sun sets at 5:40 p.m.

While our daylight length has been getting longer since winter began December 21st, the shortest day of the year, we haven’t seen much of an improvement. Only 2 extra minutes of daylight now compared to the first day of winter.

By February 1st we’ll have had an additional 55 minutes of daylight compared to our shortest day and by March 1st a whopping 2 hours and 9 minutes of extra daylight compared to the shortest day of the year.

So some things are improving.