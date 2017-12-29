Record low temperature in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This morning we broke the record low at Westover ARB in Chicopee.

Previous record low was -6º set in 1993.

This morning we got down to -10º setting a new record low for December 29th. This is also tied as the coldest temperature of 2017.

December 27th (Wednesday) we also broke a record low at Westover. We also hit -10º breaking the previous record low of -5º set back in 1968.

Average low temperature this time of year is 17º

Slowly increasing the amount of daylight

