Northampton preparing for 38th First Night celebration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the biggest nights in Hampshire County in just two days away. It’s the 38th First Night in Northampton and organizers are wrapping up last minute preparations.

Its the first year the Northampton Arts Council is hosting the event, which attracts thousands of people. But, somethings remain the same, like, the fireworks displays.

“We shut all the venues down and for a half an hour and everyone goes outside and we have a tremendous fireworks display,” said Events Producer, Steven Sanderson. “And then at the end of the night, we stop at 11 p.m. and then the ball goes up on top of the Hotel Northampton.”

Edwards Church is one of 23 venues, where nearly 500 performers will perform over 12 hours, leading up to the big day.

Thornes, the hub of downtown Northampton, is also participating.

“Many of our merchants are participating in different offers for First Night button holders,” Joseph Romanos told 22News. “For example, Herrell’s is offering free hot chocolate to help you warm up at night. And ConVino’s is having a Moulin Rouge holiday party.”

Northampton Police Captain John Cartledge told 22News, recent terror attacks, around the world, have made them re-evaluate and increase security.

“It just makes us think, more about crowd safety and extra measures that we would take to ensure everyone’s safety, which we may not have thought about 20 years ago,” Captain Cartledge said.

Northampton’s First Night is still looking for volunteers.

If you’re interested, click here for more details >>>>