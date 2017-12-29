No arrests yet in NY quadruple homicide

(WNYT) Family members of the four people killed in a basement apartment in Troy, New York spoke out Thursday night, and they are looking for answers and justice.

“We were supposed to spend Christmas together,” said Shakira Symes, sister of victim Shanta Myers.

Symes she had been trying to get a hold of her sister for three days. When she heard four bodies had been found, she did not want to believe it.

Isaiah Smith, 15, whose mother and two siblings were killed, said his family was the life of the party. His brother who was killed, 11-year-old Jeremiah or “JJ” Myers, was loved at the Troy Boys and Girls Club. His family said he wanted to be a firefighter.

Cousin Khalif Coleman said 5-year-old Shanise Myers was a stubborn little girl who loved to play with her dolls.

Coleman also said 22-year-old Brandi Mells, who was his aunt’s girlfriend, had a love for children.

“She was so great with kids,” added Coleman. “This girl was so beautiful with kids and she loved them the way any parent would and she didn’t have kids.”

Shanta Myers, 36, is remembered as a sweet, loving mother who had a talent for cooking.

So far no arrests have been made in connection to the murders, but the family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Everybody in this community is responsible to do their part,” explained Symes. “You have no idea how many details they may already have and that small detail that you think is too small to make a difference might by the piece to the puzzle.”

